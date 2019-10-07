Article Contents
Hey, y'all, and welcome to another week. I've got a fresh list of app sales for your perusal, though it lacks the excitement that last week's had. Still, there's a decent amount here, so have at it.
Free
Apps
- ElectroCalc PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Bubbles Battery Indicator - Charging animation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Horror Mystery - Escape Room & Solve Riddles $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Descent: Death Valley $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Enchanted Worlds $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shuriken Jump $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Solid Premium (Ai & gradient Wallpapers Maker) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Onyx Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Precise : Icon Pack $5.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black Army Omni - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Calligrapher Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Freehand Pen Premium $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Need to do! Pro - To-do list $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Reminder Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- VLk Text Editor Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn Java Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Auto TTS $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tattoo Font Designer PRO $13.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Delivery Tip Tracker Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Pavilion: Touch Edition $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 hours
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Fantasy Mosaics 28: Treasure Map $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Analyze your Chess Pro - PGN Viewer $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clue $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Draw Cartoons 2 PRO $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- RPG Module Full $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Air Control $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Air Control 2 - Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Chronus - S8 weather icon $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Da Vinci's - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Painty - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- WaterColors - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Black Magic Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Elementary Icons - Icon Pack $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nadeon - A Neon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIUI LIMITLESS - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MIUI FLUO - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PIXEL VINTAGE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
