Amazon's Fire tablets usually cut a lot of corners to reach low prices, but the Fire HD 10 has been a good all-around device for a while now (as long as you don't mind installing the Play Store yourself). A refreshed version of the Fire HD 10 was announced today, with updates to both the hardware and software.

Amazon has finally jumped on the USB Type-C train, so you can share chargers between your tablet, phone, laptop, and anything else with the now-universal port. There's also a "new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor," and with a mention of Picture-in-Picture mode support, it seems like it's running at least Android 8.0. Amazon's other tablets use either Android 7.0 Nougat or Android 5 Lollipop.

The new Fire HD 10 is already available for pre-order, with a price tag of $149.99 — the same price as the current model. Sadly, the bright and vivid colors from the 2017 HD 10 have been replaced by more muted shades.