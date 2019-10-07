Amazon made a bevy of announcements today related to FreeTime, their platform that brings kid-friendly content — such as books, games, and movies — to handheld devices. The most interesting news, however, comes in the form of the Kindle Kids Edition: an e-reader aimed at a younger audience.

Boasting a six-inch, 167 ppi e-ink screen, a battery that lasts for weeks, and an adjustable brightness level, the new product is essentially a 10th generation Kindle with a kid-proof case. However, it also adds ‘Achievement Badges’ for children to earn, a 'Word Wise' system that automatically displays definitions above tricky words, kid-friendly wallpapers, and a few other new features. The Kindle Kids Edition starts shipping on October 30th, but you can pre-order one starting today. Also included in the purchase price of $109.99 is a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited and a 2-year warranty.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition was also announced, but it's really just the Fire HD 10 tablet with a 2-year warranty and one year of FreeTime. These are also available for pre-order with a price of $199.99, with a shipping date of October 30th.

Finally, Amazon revealed that FreeTime is making its way to the Fire TV Stick, certain Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Echo Show devices. Most of these devices come with a one-year subscription to the service. Once it runs out, parents will have to pay $4.99 a month, or $2.99 if they are Prime members.