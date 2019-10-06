Welcome to the roundup of the latest Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the official release for Call of Duty Mobile, a new Clash Royale clone from Sega, and an adorable perspective-based puzzler staring an octopus. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released the week of September 30, 2019.

Games

Call of Duty®: Mobile

Android Police coverage: Call of Duty: Mobile officially arrives on Android, and it's actually not a bad game

Hands-down, Call of Duty: Mobile is easily the best shooter on mobile. Now, this does not mean you won't find questionable monetization in the title in the form of in-app purchases, loot boxes, and a premium pass, but luckily, the gameplay feels great, especially when running and gunning through your favorite stages. The absence of physical controller support is disappointing, though the touch controls work well enough that I never once felt like my skills suffered. So if you're looking for a quality shooter, Call of Duty: Mobile should indeed be on your radar.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

LEAGUE OF WONDERLAND

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now] League of Wonderland is a new strategy battle game from Sega, and it's available for pre-registration

League of Wonderland is a new release from Sega that starts a handful of public domain characters, and the strategic gameplay resembles that of every Clash Royale clone already available on the Play Store. My first issue with the game is that Sega thought it would be a good idea to use bland characters, and of course, my second issue is that this is a pay-to-win competitive game chock full of in-app purchases. So not only is the design lazy and cheap, the gameplay blatantly copies the more successful titles out there. Which begs the question, is this game even worth playing? In my opinion, it isn't.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

ShapeOminoes

ShapeOminoes is a minimal puzzle game that's all about fitting shapes into bigger shapes to clear the board. Each game piece will have to be inserted into the board so that you fill it out three times. This means you'll have to carefully plan out your placements in order to solve each puzzle, which is often much more challenging than you would at first suspect.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Night Terrors: Bloody Mary

It's already October, which means Halloween is right around the corner. Usually, this time of year, the more frightening titles arrive on the Play Store, and Night Terrors: Bloody Mary is one such game. What's unique about this release is that it's an augmented reality game, which means you'll get to explore real-world surroundings as you try to survive Bloody Mary's reign of terror.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Takoway

Takoway is an adorable puzzle game from the same people that brought Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop to the Play Store. At its core, Takoway is a perspective-based puzzler, which means you'll have to alternate between views while working with many different sea creatures as they help you maneuver through bizarre lab terrains. It's a quirky title, and thanks to its premium monetization, it's definitely one worth playing.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Aeon's End

Aeon's End is a premium deck-building that offers a dark post-apocalyptic theme where multiple win conditions make allow for an enjoyable deck-building experience. You'll get to create a team of up to four mages that will fight cooperatively in order to defeat your many enemies. Unlike similar deck-building games, players will not shuffle their deck when it runs out. This means the order in which you discard is preserved, so you'll have to plan these discards carefully to set yourself up properly for subsequent turns.

Monetization: $8.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Shopping Wars

Shopping Wars reminds me of the TV Show Supermarket Sweep. In this release, it will be your job to collect as many of the items stored on the store's shelves as possible, to then make your way to the checkout. The goal is to empty each and every shelf in the game, which is easy enough to comprehend, but still difficult to master.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs ?

Maze Machina

Maze Machina is an early access release, which means the title isn't yet ready for prime time, though this listing does provide an opportunity to take an early look to see what's currently on offer. Maze Machina is a simple swipe-based puzzler, where you'll move tiles to escape the maze in as few turns as possible. It's a simple setup that's enjoyable, so I'm definitely eager to see what the official release brings to the table.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Sheep Patrol

Sheep Patrol is an enjoyable herding game where you'll draw lines on the screen to direct the sheep where they need to go. Not only is this control style accessible, but it also works rather well. So if you've ever wanted to know how difficult it can be to herd a group of sheep, leaving no ruminant behind, this is a great casual game to play during your downtime.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Bounty Hunter Space Lizard

Bounty Hunter Space Lizard is an early access release that focuses on tactical movement around small maps. The game plays like a roguelike mixed with the puzzle mechanics of Sokoban, and there are twenty levels to explore that's split between four unique stages. Since this is a title in early access, bugs are expected, though the gameplay holds up, which means this is a game worth exploring.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Duskwood – Episode 1, Interactive Choices Stories

Duskwood is an interactive story-driven game, very similar in style to A Normal Lost Phone and its sequel. This means the story will play out once you receive a mysterious call on your in-game device, to then spend your time investigating a criminal case. Images, voicemails, mini-games, and videos will all play a role in your investigation, much like they would in the real world.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

KleptoCats Cartoon Network

KleptoCats Cartoon Network is a new release from HyperBeard that contains many of the properties from the Cartoon Network. At this point, I have to wonder how many Klepto spinoffs we need, but of course, this series must be a cash cow for the dev, especially since they were able to score Cartoon Network support. So if you've ever fantasized about your Kleptocats interacting with Cartoon Network properties, KleptoCats Cartoon Network has you covered.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

Cat Force - Free Puzzle Game

Cat Force is a casual puzzler with pleasant graphics and a story to match. The gameplay revolves around match-3 mechanics, though unlike the majority of match-3 titles, there's actually a point to the gameplay. It will be your job to clear your opponent's field by matching cats strategically, and of course, as you progress, you'll unlock new weapons and upgrades, which will help you in your quest to defeat the evil cat army.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $39.99

4Story - Age of Heroes

4Story - Age of Heroes is the latest action RPG to arrive on the Play Store, and it would appear that server issues are included with this release. Hopefully, this problem is sorted in short order so people can jump into the latest generic RPG on the Play Store. At the very least, the graphics look alright, though I have to wonder who gets excited by the release of yet another free-to-play RPG.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $84.99

Extreme Football is a soccer game where you'll play real-time 3v3 soccer matches against live opponents from around the world. This makes for a fast-paced game that's best played in short bursts. As you progress, you'll unlock new players that bring their own unique skills. This means you should be able to find a player that best suits your playstyle to show off your skills when trouncing your opponents.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Zooba: Free-For-All Battle Game

Zooba: Free-For-All Battle Game is just that, yet another free-to-play battle royale game from an unknown studio. Like most games of this nature, you can expect to battle in 20-player arenas with over ten possible characters to choose from, much like an io game. As you play, you'll win prizes that can then be used to upgrade your heroes. So if you aren't yet sick of generic battle royale games, Zooba is just as good of a choice as any.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Onmyoji Chess

Onmyoji Chess comes from NetEase, and since this is a developer that loves to clone hot properties, the release of Onmyoji Chess is hardly a surprise. Much like all the other auto-chess games landing on the Play Store this year, Onmyoji Chess offers a turn-based strategy game themed around chess, and of course, it's based on the Onmyoji IP. While I have no doubt this game will do well in Asia, I have to wonder how many in the West actually care about an Auto-Chess clone themed around the Onmyoji IP.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Ever Adventure

Ever Adventure is an online-multiplayer 2D sidescrolling RPG with exceptional graphics, though sadly, the title appears to suffer from frequent server disconnects. Hopefully, this issue will be addressed in the coming days, though the inclusion of egregious in-app purchases doesn't help the title. At best, this is a slick-looking RPG worth taking a look at, but don't be surprised when you discover performance issues and a horrible monetization model.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Idle Fitness Gym Tycoon - Workout Simulator Game

The idle genre was created as a tongue-in-cheek comment on the state of modern video games, and somehow this genre has proliferated on mobile, to the point that these casual "games" are now stuffed with in-app purchases. I don't know why anyone would enjoy sinking money into a game type that often plays itself, and yet these titles keep showing up on the Play Store. If you're somehow still interested in this release, it's an idle game themed around running a fitness club and growing the business. So if you'd like to build an empire of exercise clubs from the ground up by idly grinding indefinitely, this is the game for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

