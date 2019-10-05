Microsoft apps are gaining ground on Android. Joining the ranks of apps like Word and One Drive, Excel has passed one billion downloads on the Play Store. Microsoft's spreadsheet tool still leads Google Sheets on Android, whose native app hit 500 million installs earlier this year.

Some devices, like Samsung's Galaxy Note10 line, come with Excel (as well as several other Microsoft apps) pre-installed, so not every one of those one billion was intentional. Still, it's an impressive figure. There are still a number of Microsoft apps yet to hit the milestone, including OneNote and PowerPoint.