The Garmin Speak Plus is an interesting multi-function device. It's a dash cam that also functions as a standalone GPS and takes Alexa commands. If any or all of those things speak to you, now's a great time to pick one up: BuyDig's got a coupon that'll get you a Speak Plus for $99.

GPS directions show on a small display in the middle of the device. Sure, your phone can do that, but your phone isn't as practical to use as a dash cam. Originally $229.99, the Garmin Speak Plus has already come down in price considerably since launch; without the coupon, it's currently $139.

Coupon code DASH40 will knock $40 off that $139 for a final price of $99. If you're in the market for a dash cam and a small GPS unit, this will kill two birds with one stone. Head over to BuyDig to have a look.