Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have a snapshot release for the Vivaldi Browser, a new messaging app from Instagram, and a new release from Duet that makes it easy to turn your Android device into a secondary display. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps and live wallpapers released in the last two weeks.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

Vivaldi Browser Snapshot

Android Police coverage: [Update: Snapshot builds] Vivaldi browser comes to Android with full-page screenshots and Opera-like 'Speed Dial'

Vivaldi Browser Snapshot offers new features before they make their way to the beta and stable mobile release for the Vivaldi browser. Usually, apps like this exist for devs and those who enjoy testing new features, though there's no guarantee that each snapshot feature will make its way to any other release. Essentially this snapshot app offers a peek of what may come in the future, which I'm sure will come in handy for a few of our readers out there.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Threads from Instagram

Android Police coverage: Instagram pushes quick, private messaging with yet another new app, Threads

As if we don't already have a million ways to communicate with people online, Threads from Instagram is here to muddy the waters so that Instagram users can easily communicate and share pictures with their close friends. So if you find social media is often too open, resulting in unwanted conversations, Threads from Instagram allows you to communicate with only those you wish to share with, and no one else.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Duet Display

Android Police coverage: Duet Display turns your Android device into a second screen for Mac & PC

Duet Display makes it easy to turn your Android devices into a secondary screen on Mac and PC. The mobile app used to only be available to iOS users, but as of this week, Duet has finally released an Android version. Lag appears to be present, so despite the claim that the app is lag-free, expect a few delays here and there. Clearly, this is a new product, so some bugs and inconveniences are expected. Hopefully, Duet sorts out these issues quickly so that everyone can enjoy the app.

Monetization: $19.99 / no ads / IAPs from $19.99 - $29.99

STARZPLAY

Android Police coverage: Starz Unites Its Streaming Plans Under A Single New App

The Starz Play app isn't a new release, but it has been completely redesigned so that it combines many of the company's video streaming services for ease of use. The service will run users $8.99 a month, and anyone can stream on up to four devices simultaneously. If you happen to pay for Starz through your cable provider, you can use the app without having to worry about the monthly sub.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $89.99

Arrive - Package Tracker

Arrive - Package Tracker is just that, a shipment tracker. With this release, you'll be able to track all of your online orders in one place, and the service even supports linking your Amazon, Wish, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, AliExpress, and Macy's accounts for easy tracking across the web. It's also worth noting that Arrive also supports over 400 carriers, including Amazon, UPS, USPS, FedEx, DHL, and Canada Post, which should cover the majority of people out there purchasing items online.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Zenkey

Zenkey is a new release from Verizon that's currently in early access. The app allows for the creation of a secure digital identity controlled from your mobile device. The service uses Open ID constructs to deliver a federated identity solution that can be integrated into applications and allows for easy single-click sign-ins. It's also clear that the service is a cross-carrier product that's supported by multiple carriers within the USA, which means you don't have to own a Verizon account to use the app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Yahoo: Sports, Finance & News

Yahoo: Sports, Finance & News is a new app that encompasses all of Yahoo's digital streaming content, and it was made specifically for Android TV. So if you'd like to explore the topics that you care about the most from across Yahoo News, Sports, Finance, and Entertainment, directly on your Android TV, this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Wanna Kicks

Wanna Kicks is an augmented reality app that makes it easy to see how a pair of shoes would look on your feet without ever having to try them on. Now in my experience, AR apps don't often work all that well, and Wanna Kicks is no different. So if you'd like to test the app out, make sure the lighting when doing so is extremely bright, or else you're going to run into issues.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Earlynote: the time-travelling messaging app

Earlynote is a mobile messaging app, but what's unique about this release is that it purposefully slows things down by only allowing a message to be unlocked when the sender decides it's ready. Ideally, this setup should give each sender the time necessary to think through their message before anyone else can see it, thus saving people from late-night drunk texts that are almost always regrettable.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Studio Connect™

Studio Connect is a new release from Target that offers an easy way to communicate with the company's product designers to help make these products and their experiences better. Ideally, this app should offer a community where product discussion takes place with consumers and designers, so if you'd like to chat with Target's product team, Studio Connect is the app that you'll want to use.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Interact Light play

Interact Light play is a cool little app that allows users to personalize their favorite landmarks with a dynamic light show. Well, that is if the landmarks in question support the Interact service. If they do, then you can use this app to customize the colors displayed on those landmarks, which you have to admit is a rather interesting way to interact with smart city locals.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

GoToConnect

GoToConnect is the latest release from LogMeIn, a company that loves to split up all of its services, which is why it already offers 42 different apps. GoToConnect exists as a VoIP service so that clients can use to make calls when out of the office easily. If you happen to choose this service for your personal business, you'll also have access to all kinds of metrics, such as each employee's individual time when using the app. So if you enjoy spying on your employees, GoToConnect has you covered.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Xbox Game Streaming (Preview)

Android Police review: [Update: Officially available] Microsoft game streaming service xCloud launches as public preview in US, UK, and Korea [APK Download]

The public preview for the Xbox Game Streaming app is finally here this week. You can use this app to stream Xbox games from your console to your Android devices, and the app also includes xCloud game streaming directly from Microsoft's servers. Initially, these services will only be available to Xbox Insiders in limited markets, but availability should expand in the future.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Personal Safety

Android Police coverage: Google Pixel 4 will be able to detect car crashes and call 911 for you

Personal Safety is a recent release that still does not show up on the web, but is available to Pixel 4 users through the Play Store app. Like most Google releases of this nature, the app is intended for a specific audience, and so can be ignored by anyone who doesn't own a Pixel 4. More or less, this app can call 911 for you, should you ever have a disastrous accident in your vehicle, which ideally should save lives through the use of AI, which is pretty cool.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The app was not found in the store. :-( Go to store Google websearch

OnePlus Connect

OnePlus Connect is a new tie-in release for the company's latest product, a television. You can easily link your Android phone to access the OnePlus TV through this release, and while the TV has yet to hit the market, somehow, there's already a bunch of 5-star reviews. Yep, nothing weird about that.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Amazon Care

Amazon Care is a pilot app for Amazon employees and their families in the Seattle area, so the app won't apply to the majority of Amazon employees. This release makes it easy to access high-quality healthcare, combining virtual and in-person care by Amazon's clinical staff. So if you work for Amazon in the Seattle area and would like to text in-app with a registered nurse for advice and answers on any health topic, Amazon has you covered with Amazon Care.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Lightsaber Academy

Lightsaber Academy comes from Hasbro, as this is a tie-in app designed to be used with the company's interactive lightsaber toy. Of course, the toy isn't available yet despite the recent listing for this app, so it's not like anyone can use this release until the toy is available. So if you don't plan on picking up the latest smart-lightsaber to hit the market, you can ignore this listing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

instax mini Link

Fujifilm's instax mini Link app is a tie-in release for the Fujifilm instax mini Link printer, a pocket printer. This app makes it easy to customize and print your pics, and while I don't understand why anyone would opt for a mini printer when a full-size printer would offer many more options for around the same price, it would seem these mini devices are rather popular, and so production of similar devices will continue until the trend ends.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

Giga Guy Live Wallpaper

It's been a while since I've had a notable live wallpaper app to talk about, and this week I have a doozy. Giga Guy Live Wallpaper is clearly themed around the pixel-stylings of classic Mega Man games, and I have to say it looks great in action if you're a fan of the series. You can even customize your setup, though some features are locked behind in-app purchases. Since this app appears to border on breaking Capcom's copyrights, it may be best to install this live wallpaper up while you can, just in case it's removed.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.