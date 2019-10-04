Sony may be more widely known for its PlayStation gaming consoles than its Android phones, but with this exclusive UK deal, you can own the best of both. From now through November 4th, readers in the United Kingdom can activate a Sony Xperia 5 on a 30GB EE network plan and receive their choice of a PlayStation 4 or a PlayStation VR Starter Pack.

The Xperia 5, Sony's flagship device, comes with many of the specs we've come to expect from a premium handset: a big 6.1" HD OLED display, Snapdragon 855 SoC, 128GB of storage, 6GB of memory, and a sharp camera make it a worthy smartphone companion.

When paired with a 30GB data plan from EE (£59 per month), owners will have the option to claim one of two PlayStation bundles:

PlayStation 4 — includes console, additional controller, and a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership (£364 value)

PlayStation VR Starter Pack — includes PlayStation VR, PlayStation VR Worlds game, and PlayStation Camera (£259.99 value, PS4 not included)

This offer is valid in store, online, and through EE telesales until November 4, 2019.