If you're looking at adding an extra layer of security and convenience to your home, video doorbells could be a good idea. Unfortunately, such products are usually quite expensive, but you can save $76 on a new Ring's Video Doorbell 2 from Rakuten thanks to this coupon.

The product boasts a full HD sensor that works in combination with a speaker and a microphone, so that you can talk to visitors remotely. It also has an IR camera to let you see guests in the dark or keep an eye on your front door when there's no light. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 can also detect motion to notify you before someone even rings the bell. Unfortunately, it doesn't feature any local storage option, and subscriptions to save your videos on the cloud cost $3 to $10 a month.

If you live in a region with tough climate, the doorbell is built operate within temperates ranging from -5°F to 120°F and can withstand harsh weather conditions. It also comes with a built-in battery, which allows it to be placed anywhere you'd like without having to connect it to any wires. Of course, if you'd prefer not to charge the battery, you can also hard-wire it for continuous operation.

To benefit from the discounted price, you'll have to use coupon code HOME15 when checking out, bringing the price down to $124, which is about $76 less than the $200 MSRP.