Amazon announced a ton of new streaming devices last month, but the 2018 4K Fire TV stick doesn't have a replacement on the way (at least, not yet). Now you can grab the streaming device for $25, a 50% discount from the usual price.

There's not much to explain here: the Fire TV Stick 4K is a tiny device that connects to your TV's HDMI port, and it can play content from just about every major streaming service (except possibly Disney+). As the name implies, it supports playback at 4K with HDR support. A remote with optional voice support is included for controlling everything.

It's a bit rare for Amazon itself to require coupon codes for discounts, but that's what the company is doing here. You'll need to enter code 4KFIRETV at checkout to get the 50% off, and the code doesn't seem to work for non-Prime members.