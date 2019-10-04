It's finally Friday, so here are some app sales to tide you over for the weekend. It's a decent list today, with a few notable goodies in bold. Enjoy your weekend, everyone, and I'll see you all on Monday.

Free

Apps

  1. Side Protect: Auto Touch Guard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Fast Calc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. MyLog - Diary + Notes + Pocket $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Site Checklist : Safety and Quality Inspections $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. LASERBREAK 2 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Preston Sterling $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Secret Files: Sam Peters $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Learn Mandarin - HSK 2 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Akemi - ChatBot $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Chuckie Egg 2017 HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Return to Planet X $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Lost Horizon $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Reed $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Reed 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Fishing PRO (full) $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Fishing PRO 2 (full) - fishing simulator with chat $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Realpolitiks Mobile $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Spellcrafter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Lai - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Chronus: MMallow icon set $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Chronus - New Now 2.0 icon set $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Chronus - Weather Now Icon Set $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Evox - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Linebit - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Sketchy - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Vincent Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Meteogram Pro Weather Widget $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 7 days