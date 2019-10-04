Article Contents
It's finally Friday, so here are some app sales to tide you over for the weekend. It's a decent list today, with a few notable goodies in bold. Enjoy your weekend, everyone, and I'll see you all on Monday.
Free
Apps
- Side Protect: Auto Touch Guard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fast Calc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- MyLog - Diary + Notes + Pocket $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Site Checklist : Safety and Quality Inspections $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- LASERBREAK 2 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Preston Sterling $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Secret Files: Sam Peters $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 2 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- Akemi - ChatBot $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Chuckie Egg 2017 HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Return to Planet X $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lost Horizon $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Reed $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Reed 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fishing PRO (full) $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fishing PRO 2 (full) - fishing simulator with chat $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Realpolitiks Mobile $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spellcrafter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Lai - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Chronus: MMallow icon set $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chronus - New Now 2.0 icon set $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chronus - Weather Now Icon Set $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Evox - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Linebit - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sketchy - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vincent Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Meteogram Pro Weather Widget $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 7 days
