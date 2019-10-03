In a perfect world, digital wallets would let you leave your wallet at home. The world isn't perfect, but Samsung Pay gets you closer than most with support for your cards in almost all stores. The latest beta version of Samsung Pay adds two additional features, making it even more capable. Samsung Pay Cash is a mobile-only prepaid card, and Money Transfer lets you send money overseas from your phone.

Samsung Pay Cash is a virtual prepaid card that can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. There are fees to add money to the account, but it's just $0.25 for debit transfers. Adding money from a credit card incurs a 3% fee. Like Samsung Pay, Samsung Pay Cash can be used everywhere where you can swipe a card. It also supports P2P transactions, meaning you can send and request money from friends. The funds never expire, and there is no penalty fee for inactivity.

Money Transfer, created in collaboration with Travelex, allows for in-app international money transfers, a first of its kind in the US. At launch, Money transfer supports payments to 47 countries. Recipients can choose to receive money as bank deposits or cash payments at select locations. Samsung Pay also lists all fees and exchange rates upfront, and security is handled via tokenized credentials and Samsung's Knox Security.

You can start using these new features by either signing up for Samsung Pay beta in the Play Store or by downloading Samsung Pay 3.7.60 and Samsung Pay Framework 3.2.04 from APK Mirror.

Samsung Pay Developer: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Price: Free