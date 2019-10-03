At $200, Ring's home security system is one of the most popular on the market, thanks to its features but also its relatively appealing price. However, you can get it for just $150 today if you're a Prime member and receive a free Echo Dot speaker with your purchase.

The bundle includes a motion sensor, a door sensor, a keypad control unit, a wireless hub, and a wireless range extender. The kit is also expandable thanks to additional modules, which can be bought separately. In addition to the price drop, Amazon is throwing in a free Echo Dot speaker, which makes it even simpler to control your new alarm.

If you're looking for top-notch security, you can also subscribe to the professional monitoring option for $10/month, which includes unlimited video recording and cellular backup.

The offer is only available for Prime members, and the price will automatically drop to $150 at checkout.