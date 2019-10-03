In May, our David Ruddock called the realme X "the most powerful 'budget' phone I've ever used." Fast forward to October, and realme has its sights set on a more prestigious target: the high-end market at large. Here's what we know about the upcoming realme X2 Pro, headed for Asia and Europe.
The X2 Pro is expected to house a quad-camera system not unlike the one found on the realme XT, pictured above. Onboard is a mind-melting 64MP setup, complete with a f/1.8 main lens with integrated 20X hybrid zoom, a 115º wide angle lens for snapping broad landscapes, a portrait lens for close-up shots, and a telephoto lens for capturing faraway targets. Nightscape 2.0 night mode is also on tap for snapping detailed low-light shots.
The realme X2 Pro is reportedly packing a 6.55" full-HD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood hums an industry-leading Snapdragon 855+ SoC for powering through tasks like a flagship should. Battery, storage, memory specs, and pricing haven't been confirmed yet, but we won't have to wait long to learn more; the realme X2 Pro is expected to launch in Asian and European markets later this month.
Despite an official announcement from realme that the X2 Pro would be launching soon, details beyond its quad-camera system have been little more than hearsay. Thanks to a realme spokesperson, we now have a few more details about the device, plus confirmed camera specs that line up with our previous report:
Specs
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
|Battery
|4000mAh
|Charging Tech
|50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge
|Display
|90Hz
|Camera
|64MP Quad Camera 20X hybrid zoom with a 115º wide angle telephoto lens portrait lens
Press Release
Madrid, 1st October, 2019 – realme, an emerging smartphone brand, unveils its most advanced smartphone to date: the realme X2 Pro, which includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, and 64MP Quad Camera with, for the first time in Europe, a 20X hybrid zoom. This new flagship smartphone will be launched officially in Madrid very soon.
The realme X2 Pro arrives with the aim of becoming the realme's flagship model, under the company's concept: Dare to Leap. This motto summarizes the disruptive character of realme, which aims to inject vitality into an increasingly homogenized mobile market, combining speed, power and performance, with attractive and surprising designs. In this way, the company launches in Europe a new range of devices with powerful hardware, modern design, and high quality, but in an affordable price range, marking a turning point in the market.
Quad Camera 64MP and an amazing design
The spectacular rear Quad Camera combines a 64MP and f/1.8 primary lens with integrated 20X hybrid zoom with a 115º wide angle, a telephoto lens and a portrait lens. It also features Nightscape 2.0 night mode for bright, well-balanced and detailed night shots.
As far as video is concerned, it includes upgraded image stabilization algorithm and a real time Bokeh effect in video shooting.
Spain, a strategic market to start operations in Europe
This new smartphone will be presented simultaneously in Asia and Europe. This reiterates the company's commitment to the European market and especially to Spain, where it has established the headquarters for its operations on the continent. The firm, which is currently the mobile brand with the fastest growth in the market, aims to consolidate in the top of sales of its category in Spain and Europe, becoming a globally popular brand among the younger target demographic.
