realme, an emerging smartphone brand, unveils its most advanced smartphone to date: the realme X2 Pro, which includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, and 64MP Quad Camera with, for the first time in Europe, a 20X hybrid zoom. This new flagship smartphone will be launched officially in Madrid very soon.

The realme X2 Pro arrives with the aim of becoming the realme's flagship model, under the company's concept: Dare to Leap. This motto summarizes the disruptive character of realme, which aims to inject vitality into an increasingly homogenized mobile market, combining speed, power and performance, with attractive and surprising designs. In this way, the company launches in Europe a new range of devices with powerful hardware, modern design, and high quality, but in an affordable price range, marking a turning point in the market.

Quad Camera 64MP and an amazing design

The spectacular rear Quad Camera combines a 64MP and f/1.8 primary lens with integrated 20X hybrid zoom with a 115º wide angle, a telephoto lens and a portrait lens. It also features Nightscape 2.0 night mode for bright, well-balanced and detailed night shots.

As far as video is concerned, it includes upgraded image stabilization algorithm and a real time Bokeh effect in video shooting.

Spain, a strategic market to start operations in Europe

This new smartphone will be presented simultaneously in Asia and Europe. This reiterates the company's commitment to the European market and especially to Spain, where it has established the headquarters for its operations on the continent. The firm, which is currently the mobile brand with the fastest growth in the market, aims to consolidate in the top of sales of its category in Spain and Europe, becoming a globally popular brand among the younger target demographic.