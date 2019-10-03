OnePlus hasn't even started selling the OnePlus 7T, but we already have a good idea what the OnePlus 8 will look like thanks to a new leak. The renders from CashKaro and OnLeaks show a phone very much like existing OP devices, save for one notable change: there's a hole-punch camera instead of a notch or pop-up.

The alleged OnePlus 8 has extremely narrow bezels and a curved 6.5-inch display—the first curved display on a non-Pro model. The leak just calls this the "OnePlus 8." We don't know if there will be a OnePlus 8 Pro, but this apparently is not a "Pro." So, the hole punch might be OP's alternative to the water drop notch on the current non-Pro phone, and we'll also see an 8 Pro device with the motorized slider.

Around back, the OnePlus 8 Pro still sports three cameras, but they're in a compact vertical conformation rather than the round camera module of the OnePlus 7T. The source also alleges that the OnePlus 8 will finally add wireless charging. OnLeaks renders come from leaked CAD files or schematics, and they've always been very reliable in the past. However, we don't usually get them quite so early. There's a lot of time for more information to leak before we see the OnePlus 8.