Nest, the Google-owned hardware manufacturer, has proven its ability to produce some of the best smart home devices on the market. This includes their well-received (if expensive) line of security cameras. B&H Photo currently has one the best deals yet on both the indoor and outdoor varieties of Nest Cam.

The Nest Indoor and Outdoor Cams may lack the 4K video capture capabilities of their more expensive IQ counterparts. However, both the Nest Indoor and Outdoor Cams do have the ability to capture footage in 1080p, alert users when detecting motion or sound, and transmit two-way audio. The Nest Cam Outdoor also features an IP65 rating to protect against precipitation. Both cameras require a Nest Aware subscription ($5 monthly or $50 per year) to access an archive of footage from the last 5 days.

In order to receive the discount, be sure to "clip" the provided coupon on the product page. This sale puts each Nest Cam within a few dollars of their lowest prices yet.