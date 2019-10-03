Find the best prices and places to buy with Google Shopping

Surojit Chatterjee, Vice President, Product Management, Shopping

When shopping for something, the web is a seemingly endless source of ideas, products and choices. But finding inspiration, comparing your options, and grabbing the best deals can still be a lot of work. We redesigned Google Shopping to make this a bit simpler—it brings together shopping information across the web and from local stores so that you can easily research and buy what you're looking for.

The new Google Shopping

The redesigned Google Shopping experience is now available in the U.S. across mobile and desktop. With information from thousands of stores in one place, you can discover and compare millions of products, and find the best prices and places to buy online or from a store nearby. The new homepage is personalized so you see useful product suggestions, as well as sections that help you reorder common items or continue your shopping research. And when you’re ready to buy, you can choose to purchase online, at a nearby store, or directly from retailers on Google.

Stay in the know with price tracking

You can also track prices of products on Google Shopping. Once you’ve found the product you need, turn on “price track” and you’ll receive a notification on your phone when the price of that item drops. In the coming weeks, you’ll have the option to receive those notifications through email. Pro-tip: With all the holiday sales around the corner, why not turn on price tracking for items on your shopping list?

Find products and prices in your local stores, too

Sometimes you need something in the moment or want to see and touch an item before you buy. Google Shopping lets you filter for nearby products, so you can find local stores that carry what you need and see whether they have it in stock. This feature could be a lifesaver if you find yourself looking for a last minute gift for the holidays and shipping just won’t cut it.

Buy directly on Google, with a Google guarantee

You already come to Google to browse and search for products—now, you can buy from over a thousand stores directly on Google. Checkout is quick, easy and safe because you can use the information saved in your Google Account. And every order is backed by a Google guarantee, which means you can rely on Google’s customer support and we’ll have your back for easy returns and refunds. Buying on Google also means you can shop from any store with confidence and discover new ones you’d never considered before. To find items that you can buy directly on Google, look for the colorful shopping cart icon on product images and in the search filters.

Finally, whenever you buy on Google, we will also invest in clean energy projects to offset the carbon emissions created from shipping your order.