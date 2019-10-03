Google Lens is a popular and nifty app with several powerful functions: search with your camera, translate text you see, identify objects, and more. Starting today, it's being upgraded with a new feature called "style ideas" that's meant to give you "outfit inspiration from around the web."

Here is how "style ideas" is supposed to work inside Google Lens: when you see an article of clothing you like, inside a store or on a website, take a picture of it. Google Lens will first display search results for what it thinks is the item and lay out merchant websites that sell it. When you scroll down further, Lens will show pictures of people wearing the said item in different outfit configurations and styles. After looking over these "style ideas," you are then meant to decide whether that clothes would be a good fit for your personal style and preference.

If you normally have a hard time imagining how a certain outfit will look on you, go open Google Lens (either from the below-linked app, or from the Camera app on some devices), start taking some pictures, and give "style ideas" a whirl.