Dark mode is a big UI trend of late, with countless apps and even entire operating systems embracing the look. Privacy-focused browser Brave is the latest notable name to get in on the action in its new update, version 1.4.
In addition to the new dark theme, the update brings a few other tweaks, like a new shortcut to open a private tab. It's also easier to delete your download history. You can read the full changelog below.
New in this release:
We added Dark Mode,
Long pressing the + button give the option to open a private tab,
We made it easier to close out of settings,
It is now easier to delete download history,
And we made a few other small fixes.
Thank you for using Brave and making a better web!
For questions or comments please check out https://brave.com/msupport
Comments