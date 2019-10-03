Amazon is expanding its footprint in South America today by bringing its range of Echo smart speakers to the Brazilian market. With that, Alexa has now learned to converse in the country's official language — Brazilian Portuguese. Along with that come a new voice as well as local dialects, knowledge, and skills.

A total of three Alexa-powered speakers have been launched in the country, which include the Echo Dot, Echo Show, and the standard Echo. Their pricing structure is as follows:

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation): R$349 ($85)

Amazon Echo Show 5: R$599 ($146)

Amazon Echo (3rd generation): R$699 ($170)

The two cheaper models are already up for pre-order from Amazon Brazil’s website and will ship starting next week. Until October 7th, the Echo Dot and Echo Show 5 will retail for a discounted price of R$249 ($60) and R$449 ($110), respectively, with no extra shipping charge. The larger Echo speaker, on the other hand, will be released sometime in November.

Basic commands for music playback and controlling smart home devices will work out of the box. Meanwhile, Amazon has partnered with a bunch of regional brands like Show do Milhão, Porta dos Fundos, and UOL Esporte to bring some local skills to its already large pool of supported services.