The Xperia 1, Sony's flagship phone of 2019 and its best phone yet, is the latest device to be admitted to the company's Open Devices program, joining the ranks of the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus.

Sony's Open Devices program provides the necessary Android Open Source Project (AOSP) device configuration files, such as device trees, kernel trees, binaries, and build instructions, to help developers build and run custom software on supported Sony devices. More information and all the guides are available at Sony's developer website and on GitHub.

Although Ryan didn't recommend the Sony Xperia 1 back in July, its enrollment to the Open Devices program increases the phone's appeal and should ensure long-term support and longevity from the enthusiast developer community.