Some tech companies have been expanding production to outside of China (at least partially), mostly due to rising labor costs and the country's growing trade war with the United States. For example, Google moved Pixel manufacturing to Vietnam, and Apple reportedly wants to diversify its production. Samsung has now shut down its last remaining factory in China, but mostly because it's having trouble selling phones in the country.

Samsung has ended all smartphone production in China, according to a report from Reuters. The company said poor smartphone sales in China was the primary reason why manufacturing has ended, as Huawei and Xiaomi have stolen most of Samsung's domestic market share over the past few years.

Samsung is still planning to sell its phones in China, but now it will only manufacture them in other countries. Samsung was already building half of its phones in Vietnam in 2015, and last year, the company opened the world's largest phone manufacturing plant in India.