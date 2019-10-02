Back in 2013, when the Galaxy S4 was the flagship of Samsung's smartphone lineup, we got word that the South Korean tech giant was artificially boosting CPU and GPU performance to report inflated benchmark scores. After three years and one class-action lawsuit to reprimand Samsung for its infraction, a settlement is finally happening to the tune of $13.4M.

Samsung finds itself on the hook for paying $13.4M in damages, breaking down to $2.8M for settlement costs and $10.6M for injunction relief. Taking all Galaxy S4 sales into account, that $2.8M for victims of the benchmark-rigging amounts to about $10 per person.

In addition to this fine, Samsung is committing to refrain from manipulating benchmarks on its devices, but only for three years. Following this timeframe, Samsung can technically reactivate the code responsible for cheating benchmark applications; however, re-engaging in this behavior would most likely result in future litigation.

Details as to how owners can claim their $10 payout have yet to be released. We will update this article once we know more.