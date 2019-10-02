Last month, a problem with 4K playback surfaced on Nvidia's Shield TV. The issue affected VUDU and a few other unnamed services, and only occurred when using their native apps but not when casting to the Shield. Nvidia is now rolling out an update that's supposed to fix those problems.
The company says most apps should get back their 4K streaming ability after the update, though they may require a server-side flip to do so, so you'll need to be a bit patient.
Other than the 4K fixes, the 145MB update brings a new UI for the volume slider and should solve some disconnection issues. Here's the full changelog:
Bugs Fixed:
System:
- Redesigns Volume UI for android P
- Resolves occasional video playback issues
- Fixes bug with IR volume control when accessibility features enabled
- Resolves system navigation sound lower than android O
- Resolves “Drive address format is not valid” message seen when connecting to NAS
- Resolves USB DAC issue where audio volume would be set low after reboot/DAC hotplug
- Resolves issue where side loaded apps appear as system apps
Display:
-“Match content color space” feature now displays correct format
- Fixes bug where “Match content color space” would not work when display set to Rec709 by default
- Resolves issue playing VC1 content
Storage:
- Resolves Sdcard/InternalStorage accessibility issue when adopting storage
- Resolves issue where storage is reported as full when using NVIDIA share after adopting storage
Network:
- Improves 4K streaming issues when network connected over Wifi
- Resolves rare Wi-Fi disconnect issue
- Fixes bug where manual DNS entries would not be saved
Accessories:
- Improves IR control reliability on some Denon and Sony receivers
- Improves SHIELD Remote App connection and control issues
- Resolves SHIELD Controller 2017 OTA stability issues
- Fixes issue where forgotten SHIELD accessories still appear in SHIELD accessory list
- Resolves automatic centering issues on some controllers
- Adds support for STRQUA G20 keymapping
- Resolves mouse issues in PUBG Mobile on SHIELD
Misc:
- Fixes Google Play Store crashes issue
- Restores option to set default launcher
Open Known Issues:
- YouTube 5.1 PCM audio not available
- Launcher app Icons appear zoomed/cropped
- Unable to re-enable location services being disabled
- TV loses sync HDMI sync to SHIELD during modesets (power on, wake from sleep, refresh/resolution changes)
- HD Audio dropouts
- USB DAC passthrough not working in Kodi
- Rare Netflix stutter issue
- Disconnect when connecting to SHIELD from PC
- Failure during 2015 Controller firmware update
- Thanks:
- Lee
