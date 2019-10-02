Following the example of Apple, Samsung, Sony, and countless others, LG has announced its first pair of true wireless earbuds. The Tone+ Free sport all the bells and whistles you'd expect in modern earbuds, and they'll be available later this month in South Korea.

The Tone+ Free can bank an hour's worth of charge in five minutes, and a full charge will last up to six hours, according to LG. Judging by photos, it looks like the case will charge over USB-C, but LG hasn't confirmed that. Notably, the case has a built-in ultraviolet light for disinfecting the earbuds while they charge — a novel feature that's sure to speak to germophobes.

South Korean customers will be able to get their hands on the earbuds starting later this month for 25,999 won — converted directly, that's about $22. US pricing and availability haven't been announced, but it's safe to assume that if the buds do come stateside, they'll see a considerable markup.