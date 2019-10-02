Lenovo's lineup of smart displays are some of the most popular Assistant-powered screens, but no product is perfect. Some owners are experiencing a bug that locks their smart displays in a loop while updating, but Google is already working on a fix.

Social media and Lenovo support forums are filling up with reports of Smart Displays being stuck in a loop while updating. In most cases, an update will fail to complete (usually getting stuck at 45%, for whatever reason), the unit will reboot, and the update will start again.

@LenovoSupport my Lenovo smart display just stopped working. It's in continuous loop of the Google assistant 3 dots and a black screen — Joey Mizrahi (@ickstay) August 29, 2019

Some have reported luck with resetting the display from the Google Home app and completing setup without changing any default options, while others said that their display finally broke out of the loop after a few days. Lenovo says the bug has been "classified as a top priority and Google [is] on it."

Let's hope the update comes quickly, but hey, at least it's not an LG device getting stuck in a loop this time.