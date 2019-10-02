It's been nearly two full years since the first generation Pixel Buds debuted alongside the Pixel 2 phones. Since then, Google has remained relatively quiet on further development, despite the rise of the wireless headphones market swooping in to rescue us from a world without 3.5mm jacks. After waiting and watching the competition roll out new versions of their own wireless buds, Google finally appears ready to release an encore.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google is working on a follow-up to the original Pixel Buds, dubbed the Pixel Buds 2, that may be announced as early as October 15th. Precise details, including new features, pricing, and design changes are unknown at this time.

If this report is true, Google has done an incredible job with keeping the Pixel Buds 2 locked down, despite a barrage of leaks spilling from the Pixel 4 camp. There haven't been any fuzzy photos or hands-on videos depicting the new buds' design, though we still have a couple weeks for word to get out. One of the biggest areas of contention for the first gen Pixel Buds was that awkward cable connecting both independent buds to one another. Here's to hoping the second generation are truly wireless this time around

Though the launch of Pixel Buds 2 is merely a rumor, we're all but certain Google will be announcing the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, as well as the Nest Mini, at Made by Google this month. As for any other surprises the crew at Mountain View has in store, you'll just have to check back in with us for our complete coverage of the event on October 15th.