Chromebooks come in a variety of price points from the $1,700 Pixelbook to sub-$200 models aimed at education. Acer's models are mostly in the middle, but a number of them are cheaper today. Amazon is running a massive sale on five Acer Chromebooks including budget models like the Chromebook 315 and the flagship Chromebook Spin 13.

Acer Chromebook 15 — $239.99 ($90 off)

The Acer Chromebook 15 packs a 15.6" full HD touch display, Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 32GB of eMMC storage, and 4GB of LPDDR4 memory. It's premium design and construction gives the Acer Chromebook 15 a higher quality build than what is normally offered at this price point.

Acer Chromebook 315 — $174.99 ($97 off)

The Acer Chromebook 315 comes equipped with a 15.6" HD display, AMD dual-core A4-9120C processor, AMD Radeon R4 graphics, 32GB of eMMC storage, and 4GB of DDR4 memory. In our initial launch coverage, we were impressed with the Chromebook 315's 15W Intel processor, a first of its kind for Chromebooks in this pricing bracket.

Acer Chromebook 11 N7 — $149.99 ($50 off)

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 offers an 11.6" HD display, Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of LPDDR3 memory. Its tiny footprint and estimated 12-hour battery life make the Chromebook 11 N7 a solid companion for work, play, and travel.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 — $649.99 ($170.28 off)

The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 comes with a 13.5" 2K convertible touchscreen display, 8th gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 128GB of eMMC storage, 8GB of LPDDR3 memory, and a backlit keyboard. Its 15W quad core processor is overkill for the weight of Chrome OS, but it should rip through any task you could possibly throw at it.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 — $299.99 ($100 off)

The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 is equipped with an 11.6" HD touch convertible display, Celeron N3350 processor, 32GB of storage, 4GB of DDR4 memory. This deal also throws in a Wacom EMR pen for added value. Given its small size and convertible capabilities, the Spin 11 is a versatile device that can fit almost anywhere while handling moderate workloads.