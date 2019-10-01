Whatsapp, which is used by billions around the world, might be upgraded in the near future to gain a new privacy-oriented feature. According to the folks at wabetainfo, the latest beta version of Whatsapp is starting to lay down the foundation for disappearing messages. However, the feature isn't live for anyone yet, and there is no promised and concrete timeline.

As the name suggests, disappearing messages will allow you to mark all eligible messages inside chats to be automatically deleted after a certain amount of time, such as after five seconds or one hour. It looks like this:

The latest available version of Whatsapp beta from the Play Store is v2.19.275. Looking through the Whatapps settings on my personal phone, I do not see the same options as above in the screenshot. Instead, it looks like this:

Despite hinting at the upcoming feature in the Status tab, it's clearly not yet been implemented. We expect the pool of testers will become bigger as time goes on. In the meantime, download the app from the Play Store and enroll in the beta program if you'd like to be among the first to test out disappearing messages.

