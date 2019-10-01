In May, our David Ruddock called the realme X "the most powerful 'budget' phone I've ever used." Fast forward to October, and realme has its sights set on a more prestigious target: the high-end market at large. Here's what we know about the upcoming realme X2 Pro, headed for Asia and Europe.

The X2 Pro is expected to house a quad camera system not unlike the one found on the realme XT, pictured above. Onboard is a mind-melting 64MP setup, complete with a f/1.8 main lens with integrated 20X hybrid zoom, a 115º wide angle lens for snapping broad landscapes, a portrait lens for close-up shots, and a telephoto lens for capturing faraway targets. Nightscape 2.0 night mode is also on tap for snapping detailed low-light shots.

The realme X2 Pro is reportedly packing a 6.55" full-HD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood hums an industry-leading Snapdragon 855+ SoC for powering through tasks like a flagship should. Battery, storage, memory specs, and pricing haven't been confirmed yet, but we won't have to wait long to learn more; the realme X2 Pro is expected to launch in Asian and European markets later this month.