There are a lot of reasons to love the Galaxy S10 series: They have some of the best displays on the market, Samsung's modern One UI Android skin is lightyears ahead of TouchWiz, and they include coveted features, like microSD card support and headphone jacks. Now for a limited time, Verizon customers can own one of the best Android devices available for up to 37 percent off the original retail price.

Galaxy S10e for $469 ($280 off)

The Galaxy S10e open box deal features the Prism White 128GB variant (SM-G970UZWAVZW) for $469. The S10e offers a 5.8" full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and fingerprint scanner. Read our full review of the S10e here.

Galaxy S10 for $599 ($300 off)

The Galaxy S10 open box deals offer 128GB models in Prism Black (SM-G973UZKAVZW), Prism White (SM-G973UZWAVZW), and Prism Blue (SM-G973UZBAVZW) for $599. The S10 is equipped with a 6.1” Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, and fingerprint scanner. Check out our 5 favorite and not-so-favorite things about the S10 before you buy.

Galaxy S10+ for $649 ($350 off)

The Galaxy S10+ open box deals showcase 128GB models in Prism Black (SM-G975UZKAVZW) and Prism White (SMG975UZWV) at $649. The S10+ brings users a 6.4" quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, and fingerprint scanner. For more details, take a look at our glowing S10+ review.