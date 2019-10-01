If you’re holding off on purchasing an indoor security camera until Black Friday, this deal on Xiaomi Yi security cameras might entice you into buying one (or two) right now. A pair of Yi Home Camera 3 can be purchased from Amazon for $56.50, down from their usual MSRP of $69.99.

You can get the said discounted rate by clipping Amazon’s on-page coupon that saves you $3.50. With that, you’ll have to apply the promo code 7NLDRHL6 on the checkout page for an additional $9.99 off. This product qualifies for free shipping while Prime members can even opt for a faster delivery option for free.

The Home Camera 3 comes equipped with a 1080p sensor that records 107-degree wide videos at 20 fps. It can detect human movements, abnormal sounds, and a baby’s cry to subsequently alert you. Each of these cameras comes bundled with free access to the basic Yi Cloud plan that allows storing unlimited six-second motion-detected clips for up to seven days. Optionally, you can pop in a microSD card of up to 128GB to avoid dependence on the cloud.

An older version of this Xiaomi Yi security camera went down to $25.45 back in January this year. Compared to that, the Home Camera 3 is a steal at around $28 a pop.