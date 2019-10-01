Google Voice is the latest first-party app to get a dark theme option, joining the ranks of the Google Fi, Google, and Gmail. Announced today via its G Suites Updates blog, Google plans to roll out the feature within 15 days to all Android devices.

Google Voice is a powerful and convenient app that gives you a phone number for calling, text messaging, and voicemail that works across smartphones and computers while syncing all the information together seamlessly in the background. Used by millions, having a dark theme will be appreciated, by enabling a more pleasant low-light experience and preserving battery life on phones with OLED displays.

There are two ways to activate dark theme in Google Voice on your phone. The first method is to go into Settings on your Android 10 device, tap on Display, and slide the Dark theme toggle to the "On" position. The Google Voice app will respect this setting and automatically activate dark theme.

The second way is to turn on dark theme manually inside the Voice app by going to Menu > Settings > Display Options > Theme and selecting "Dark."

On my Pixel 3a running Android 10, I am not yet able to activate the dark theme — enabling Dark Theme inside Settings brings about no change and the manual display option inside the Voice app is not even present. When it becomes available to everyone after the rollout has finished, it's supposed to look like this:

Does your Voice app have the dark theme option activated yet? Let us know in the comments below.