Google has been working on implementing live filters and effects for Duo video calls over the course of the past couple of years. We've seen a few of them pop up for special holidays like Holi and Valentine's Day, but today, we finally have a bank of 13 standard fare filters and effects to embarrass ourselves with when chatting with our colleagues, friends, and loved ones.

These virtual accouterments are included in the v63 update to Duo that went out recently and comprise of 7 filters and 6 effects.

The filters, seen above, focus on different coloration and add software-defined bokeh effects to the background.

The included effects, meanwhile, range from animated frames put around your face to flying 3D objects like hearts and text in the background with augmented reality elements such as cat paws in front of you and/or glasses attached to your eyes.

You'll be able to tap into these new filters and effects by opening up Duo, swiping down to prepare for recording a message, and then tapping on either "Filters" or "Effects" on the right side of the screen. Then, start recording your message. No word on when you'll be able to have these add-ons for live calls.

Duo can be updated from the Play Store or on APK Mirror.