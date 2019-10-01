If you're looking for a convenient way to keep an eye on your front door but don't want to break the bank, Eufy has got you covered with its video doorbell. It normally sells for around $160, but you can snatch it for just $100 thanks to this coupon code.

The product offers a good compromise between the now standard 1080p and UHD, thanks to its 2560 x 1920 resolution. It's also capable of automatically letting you know when someone is at your door before they even ring the bell. For added convenience, you can pre-record responses to save time or when you're away and can't answer. If you do want to talk to visitors, you can do so thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker.

The built-in 4GB storage allows you to save footage locally instead of paying for a cloud subscription, and recordings are automatically encrypted for extra privacy. The camera actually starts pre-recording video when it detects motion, which ensures the entire scene is captured. The product also works with Assistant and Alexa, so you'll be able to see you who's at your door on your smart display's screen.

The doorbell is also weather-proof thanks to its IP65 rating, can withstand heavy rain showers, frost, and heat, and is designed to operate within -4°F and 122°. It will, however, require a hard-wired power supply, as it's not battery-powered. The indoor speaker, though, is wireless, so you won't need a cable between the two for them to communicate.

To pay $110 for the Eufy 2K video doorbell, click the link below and use coupon DBEUFY88 when checking out to receive $50 off your purchase.