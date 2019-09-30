One month after BitTorrent's update with a dark theme and bottom navigation, uTorrent is getting the same treatment on Android. The changes are live as part of version 6.1.4, which began rolling out a few days ago.
You'll notice a new uTorrent interface which introduces four bottoms tabs: Torrents, Video, Music, and Connection. The first one will likely remain the most used, but you now have quick access to downloaded videos and music in the next two tabs. The design is very similar to BitTorrent's, save for green accents in lieu of purple ones.
The app's dark theme doesn't have its own setting — it just follows Android's native mode. That means it works well on Android 10, and on Pie if you use the battery saver or have enabled the system-wide theme from developer settings.
You'll find the official changelog below, as well as links to get the app from the Play Store. If you prefer to sideload it, it's available on APK Mirror.
WHAT'S NEW
UPDATES
* Fixes some users losing Pro after update to version 6.0.9
* Restored multi-select. Either 1) tap and hold a torrent or 2) tap 'Select' in main menu
* Improved Russian language support
NEW FEATURES
* Supports dark mode theme on Android capable devices
* New navigation for easy access to torrents, videos, music files, and remote connections
