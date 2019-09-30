Levi's and Google are partnering once again to deliver two new jackets with Google's touch-sensitive Jacquard technology built-in. With these products, Google and Levi's are preparing to bring Jacquard to a wider audience. The first collaboration between the two companies resulted in the Commuter Trucker Jacket, which launched in 2017 for $350. Thankfully, these new jackets are significantly cheaper, with the standard version starting at $198. While the Commuter Jacket was an entirely new product, these new Jacquard-equipped jackets are based on Levi's classic trucker jacket.

They also utilize a smaller, less noticeable version of the required Jacquard Tag. This SD card-sized module is inserted into the jacket's cuff and connects to the user's phone using Bluetooth. This tag enables gesture-based control of functions such as media playback, phone calls, and navigation. Users can also customize which actions a given swipe or tap will trigger with the accompanying Jacquard app. The durability of the fabric has also been improved in this latest iteration. This is a welcome change as the first jacket to include Jacquard's touch-sensitive fabric was only approved to be washed up to ten times.

The Levi's Trucker Jacket with Jacquard and Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket with Jacquard will launch sometime this fall. The standard Trucker version will go on sale for $198. An insulated Sherpa Trucker jacket will also be available for $248. Both jackets will be available in men's and women's sizes.