Today is the International Podcast Day and Spotify, making strives toward becoming the world's number one audio platform through its Audio-First initiative, is now allowing all of its users to add podcasts in addition to music into custom playlists and share them with others.

The ability to add podcasts into playlists, however, is currently limited only to the Spotify mobile app. On the desktop Spotify application, the option simply isn't there — yet. You can, however, stream mobile-created playlists with podcasts in them on the desktop app.

In order to add podcasts into your playlists from the mobile Spotify app, do the following:

Tap on the Search icon. Tap on Podcasts. Navigate to the podcast of your choice and tap on the 3-dot menu icon. Tap Add to Playlist. Tap on an existing playlist or create a new playlist.

Note the "Add to Playlist" option for this podcast.

Once you have created your playlist with music and podcasts in them — or rather any combination of your choice — you can then share it with others.

Spotify has been playing with podcasts in playlists for a while and allowing users to create their own is a logical and welcome step forward. Based on industry radio data, Spotify believes that more than 20% of all Spotify listening will consist of non-music content over time. It is thus actively working toward becoming the market leader in the podcast industry, fueled by its acquisition of two influential podcasting companies — Gimlet and Anchor. To make the user experience better, Spotify says it's focusing intensively on streamlining the podcast curation, discovery, and customization processes.

Although the feature isn't live on desktop just yet, it's working for us in the latest version of the Android app, available over on the Play Store.