Just last week, two of Sony's super-tall mid-range phones — the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus — dropped to $50 below their usual prices. If you missed out on that, Sony has reduced the price of the regular Xperia 10 by another $50, bringing it down to just $250.

The regular Xperia 10 has a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 6-inch 2520x1080 IPS LCD with an aspect ratio of 21:9. There are a total of three cameras, two on the back (13MP regular, 5MP depth sensor), and one 8MP wide-angle lens on the front. NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone jack are also present.

Carrier compatibility is fairly good, as it will work with all major US networks except Sprint. However, it is missing Band 71, so T-Mobile coverage might be poor depending on where you live.