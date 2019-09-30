Earlier this year, Samsung shared its roadmap for updating its devices to Android 9 Pie. While it was able to keep its promise for the majority of Galaxy Tab A 2018 (T387AA) owners who received the update in June, customers who bought the device from AT&T were sadly left out. The new OS version has finally arrived this week.
AT&T's support website says the Pie update started going out to users on Tuesday. Along with all the new goodies that come with Android 9, it also ups the security patch level to August 1 — a welcome jump considering the AT&T version of the tablet only had the June patch before. The update details should look like this:
Release date: August 20, 2019
Android version: 9.0
Security patch level (SPL): August 1, 2019
Baseband version: T387AAUCS1BSG9
Build number: PPR1.180610.011.T387AAUCS1BSG9
File size: 1.14GB
With the global roll-out mostly completed, one should hope that all potential issues have been caught by now. AT&T users should expect the update to hit their devices soon if it hasn't already. It's a bummer that carriers can delay updates for such a long time, but it's better late than never.
Hot on the heels of that AT&T update, now it's time for users on Verizon to start upgrading their own Galaxy Tab As to Android 9 Pie. The carrier just published its own release notes for the update today, which bring the tablet Samsung's One UI.
Both the T-Mobile 2018 8" Galaxy Tab A and Verizon 2018 10.5" Galaxy Tab A have picked up the blessing of Android 9 Pie, as well.
With all the different years and screen sizes in the Tab A series, it can be tough to keep track of which models have what software, but owners of several recent Tab A-series devices can now enjoy all the features in Android 9 Pie on Samsung's One UI.
- Source:
- AT&T
Comments