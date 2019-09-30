Android 10 may not have landed just yet, but Google has announced that will be its name — with no dessert attached. Hot on the heels of that simplified title and Android's updated branding, HMD has revealed its roadmap for Android 10 updates, listing which phones will be updated to the latest version and when over the next half year.
HMD's Nokia update infographic, click/tap to zoom.
In all, 17 phones are currently planned to see Android 10, though dates vary. The Nokia 7.1 and 8.1 join the recent 9 PureView in picking up Android 10 just later this year, but other devices will have to wait. Even the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 1 will be picking up Pie next year, right around their two year birthday.
The full list of Nokia phones expected to get Android 10 are:
- Nokia 9 PureView - Q4 2019
- Nokia 8.1 - Q4 2019
- Nokia 7.1 - Q4 2019
- Nokia 7 Plus - Q4 2019 to Q1 2020
- Nokia 6.1 Plus - Q4 2019 to Q1 2020
- Nokia 6.1 - Q4 2019 to Q1 2020
- Nokia 4.2 - Q1 2020
- Nokia 3.2 - Q1 2020
- Nokia 3.1 Plus - Q1 2020
- Nokia 2.2 - Q1 2020
- Nokia 1 Plus - Q1 2020
- Nokia 5.1 Plus - Q1 2020
- Nokia 8 Sirocco - Q1 2020
- Nokia 2.1 - Q2 2020
- Nokia 3.1 - Q2 2020
- Nokia 5.1 - Q2 2020
- Nokia 1 - Q2 2020
"We were the fastest manufacturer to upgrade from Android Oreo to Android Pie across the range," HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas said as part of the announcement. "And with today’s roll out plan we look set to do it even faster for Android Pie to Android 10 upgrades."
Recently, HMD Global/Nokia also extended security updates for an extra year on its earliest Android handsets, though none of them have made the cut for the Android 10 update. The company also managed to bring Android 9 Pie to almost every phone it has released, excluding the under-powered Nokia 2.
With Android 10 Go edition made official, Juho Sarvikas has clarified Nokia's plans for its Go devices. The newer 1 Plus will get it first in Q1 2020, while the older 2.1 and 1 will receive their updates in Q2 2020.
