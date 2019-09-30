Google Playground, formerly known as AR Stickers, has been trickling down to OEM Android handsets ever since its exclusive launch on Pixel phones last year. Up until this point, most of Motorola's current phone lineup have received Playground stickers with Android One variants representing a big glaring exception, but not anymore. A new Moto Camera 2 update finally brings Playground to the Motorola One series.
A recent update to the Moto Camera 2 app ushered in Google's themed AR characters to the Motorola One Zoom, One Vision, and One Action almost an entire year after making their way to the stock Android camera app.
Playground support for the Motorola One series joins a lengthy list of other Motorola handsets, including Z4, Z3, Z3 Play, Z2 Force, G7 Plus, G7, G7 Power, and G6 Plus.
Other notable Moto Camera 2 features include:
- Portrait mode for dual cameras
- 360° Panorama and Group selfie modes
- Automatic QR code scanning
- Live filters for special effects on your photos
- Quick launch for Google Lens image searches
Playground support for the Motorola One series comes in addition to a range of rich photography features that rolled out to Moto Camera 2 at the beginning of this year.
