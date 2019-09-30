



League of Wonderland is a strategy game themed around fairy tales, historical figures, and popular myths to create an ensemble cast where players use hero cards to defeat their opponent's tower within a 2-minute timespan, much like Clash Royale. It will be up to you to lead your characters to victory to become the best player in the League of Wonderland.

I suppose it was only a matter of time before Sega took the easy route to copy a more successful game with the hope that the company will strike it rich with a global phenomenon, and yet somehow I doubt League of Wonderland will ever find the same success as Clash Royale. The first issue is that the anime theme isn't going to appeal to many players in the West, and then you have the cookie-cutter gameplay that's described just like every other real-time strategy battle game on the Play Store, which does not make for an exciting announcement. It's clear that players will have to form decks of up to eight cards that will be useful in taking down an opponent's tower in the game's two-minute real-time battles, a setup most mobile gamers should be very familiar with.

So far there's no word from Sega when League of Wonderland will be launched on Android in the West, or how it will be monetized. I'd say it's safe to assume this title will land as a free-to-play release packed full of in-app purchases, and since it's already available for pre-registration, my guess is that the launch will probably take place sometime soon.

From the details offered I can't say that League of Wonderland has a lot going for it, which makes it really hard to get excited for yet another Clash Royale clone. While I'm sure there are many players out there that will dive into League of Wonderland head first once it lands, I have to wonder how long most players will stick around. I suppose it comes down to how well the game plays and how it's monetized, so we'll have to wait until its official release in the West to get a better idea of what's on offer. If you're interested in receiving a notification whenever that day arrives, makes sure to pre-register through the widget below.