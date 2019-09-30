With a Made by Google event just around the corner, it should come as no surprise that we are seeing some great deals on Google and Nest hardware. Those looking to start equipping their smart home should look no further. This bundle includes our favorite video doorbell, the Nest Hello, and a free Nest Hub. This latest deal is available from both Best Buy and Home Depot for $229.

When we reviewed the Nest Hello, we found it to be one of the best doorbell cameras on the market. The camera captured quality video in both high and low light conditions. The accompanying app offered responsive performance, allowing for smooth conversations with whoever might be at your door. Our biggest issue was the high $230 sticker price. However, the addition of a free Nest Hub ($129 value) should definitely sweeten the deal. While the Nest Hub may not have the highest quality speakers or include the camera found on the recently released Nest Hub Max, it does offer a compact, high-quality smart display with easy Nest integration.

All you need to do to receive this promotion is to add the Nest Hello to your cart. The free Home Hub will be added automatically. You'll want to act fast, however. The Home Depot bundle is already listed as back-ordered.