Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have Nintendo's free-to-play mobile racer Mario Kart Tour, a port of a premium tower defense game, and a delightful card-based puzzler. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android games released the week of September 23, 2019.

Games

Mario Kart Tour

Android Police coverage: Mario Kart Tour finally arrives on Android, and it’s easily the worst game in the series

While it's no surprise, Mario Kart Tour is easily the worst game in the series. Not only does Nintendo force everyone to use a Nintendo Account just to play, but the game is also filled with gambling mechanics and in-app purchases. Another issue is that online play is missing (coming soon), so, for now, the title is a single-player affair, and yet you can't play offline. Then add in horrible touchscreen controls and zero physical controller support, and you have a trifecta of mediocrity dressed up as high-profile mobile release. Nintendo needs to do better.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $69.99

Lock's Quest

Android Police coverage: Lock's Quest is the latest tower defense game on the Play Store, and it's a premium release

Lock's Quest was originally a tower defense game for the Nintendo DS, but it eventually made its way to consoles and PC. As of this week, the title arrived on the Play Store as a premium release, which means there are no in-app purchases or advertisements included. The art design offers a pixel-based look, which is pleasant enough, and the gameplay is solid, though Steam reviews are currently mixed.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Vestigium

Vestigium is a delightful card-based puzzle game that sports pleasant graphics, a heartwarming story, offline play, and pressure-free gameplay (no timers). This is a premium release, and it shows. The base gameplay revolves around movement mechanics where you'll choose specific cards to move around the board. The goal is to move along a set path by memorizing the route before it disappears. Once it's gone, it's time to start moving, so you'll have to choose your cards carefully to ensure that you don't head in the wrong direction.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Molly of Denali - Go on an Alaskan Adventure

Molly of Denali - Go on an Alaskan Adventure comes from PBS Kids, and is a tie-in product for the station's TV show of the same name. Luckily, unlike Nintendo, this kids game was made by a company that isn't looking to cash in on gambling mechanics, and so is a free release that does not contain any in-app purchases or advertisements. So if you're looking for a fair game for children between the ages of 4-8, Molly of Denali - Go on an Alaskan Adventure is a safe choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Mini Army

Mini Army comes from Lemon Jam Studio, and it's a large scale battle game where your troops will venture out onto a 20 x 20 battlefield to take on opposing armies to see who reigns supreme. There are ten different battle units to select from to build up your army, and more features are planned for the future.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Popcorn Burst

Popcorn Burst is a simple arcade game from SayGames, and it clearly revolves around the art of popping popcorn. It will be your job to fill each of the game's many buckets with this popcorn, but if any of these kernels happen to fall to the ground as you pop, you risk losing your job as an official popcorn artist. The gameplay is easy to learn, and yet difficult to master, which is what makes it so enjoyable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Fly Sky High

Fly Sky High is a vertical auto-runner where you get to fly a plane while avoiding obstacles and collecting stars and powerups. The graphics are pleasant enough, though the gameplay can grow stale quickly, just like any other auto-runner. So really, this is a game best played in short bursts because there isn't much replayability to be found performing the same exact task over and over again.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ?

Roterra - Flip The Fairytale

Roterra - Flip The Fairytale is an interesting puzzle game where you'll flip the game world to solve its many puzzles. Think of the game as a cartoony Escher drawing where you have to guide Princess Angelica to the exit of 80 hand-crafted puzzles by flipping each stage to create a pathway to your goal. Each problem has multiple solutions, which gives the game a good bit of replayability, and thankfully the touch controls work well, which means this is an enjoyable game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Lyra

Lyra is a unique minimal puzzler that offers a relaxing experience through 1000 levels. Since this is a puzzle game that offers brain teasers while also providing a relaxing experience, hints are included for those that get stuck, which means you won't have to struggle with any one puzzle just to advance. There's even an endless mode for those that wish to play as long as possible, making this a great release for anyone that takes issue with limited content.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.49

Void Tyrant

Void Tyrant is a new release that offers strategic deck-building gameplay. This is a single-player affair that's free to play with ads, or you can remove these ads through an in-app purchase for a premium experience. There are over 500 cards, three unique character classes, and a town-building mechanic that should ensure some longevity. Since this is a new release, there may be a few bugs, so if you come across any, make sure to let the developer know.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Pixel Smithy

Pixel Smithy is a casual shopkeeper app where you'll assemble weapons from the ground up. This means you'll have to mine ore to gather the ingredients necessary as you work your way up the weapon chain. So you'll first start with butter knives to eventually work your way up to producing swords of all kinds. Just remember that this is an early access release where some feature may not be finished.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $8.99

Gun Brothers

Gun Brothers is a 2D side-scrolling run-and-gun platformer. There are a few character classes on offer, and you'll unlock new heroes as you play. What's odd about this release is that the screenshots all point to a game called Metal Commando thought for some reason the Play Store listing is called Gun Brothers.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Dino Tamers - Jurassic Riding MMO

Dino Tamers is a new MMO that's centered around taming dinosaurs. What's interesting about this setup is that you'll get to ride these dinosaurs once they are tame. You'll also have to take care of these dinosaurs, which means you'll have to gather resources. Primarily you'll work your way up the dino hierarchy as you tame larger and larger creatures that will provide access to the more remote regions on the map, thus allowing for even more resource discovery. Then you'll repeat the process ad infinitum.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $54.99

Golf Hero

As a massive fan of golf games, I had to check out Golf Hero, and I'm sad to say that the game isn't great. The online multiplayer is extremely difficult since player levels are often mismatched, and the numerous advertisements sure don't help. While the game looks pleasant enough, offering a look similar to Hot Shots Golf, the gameplay definitely does not compare.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $84.99

Smite Blitz

Smite Blitz has been in the works for a while, and just this week the game entered into early access in the US. This means the title still isn't finished, though it should be nearing that goal. Unlike the original MOBA, Smite Blitz is a tactical RPG, but really it's an auto-brawler where you build a team to then set it loose against your enemies to see whose heroes are tougher. It's a basic free-to-play mobile game, and that's about it.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Witch Weapon

I don't know what it is about mobile RPGs and publisher's refusal to show gameplay in their trailers, but boy does it get under my skin. Witch Weapon is described as an RPG, and of course, there's a clear anime theme that revolves around "an aesthetic yuri story," a genre that has its roots in Japanese lesbian fiction. It's also clear that this is a gacha game, which is hardly a surprise for an anime-themed RPG. So if you enjoy endlessly collecting items as you slowly grind through a convoluted story, Witch Weapon has you covered.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Lords Watch: Tower Defense RPG

Lords Watch is a free-to-play tower-defense RPG, so you know what that means, the game is infested with in-app purchases. This is also a gacha game, which means you'll have to collect hero cards while upgrading and combining them to work your way up the strength scale. Essentially you'll grind endlessly as you play through shallow tower defense matches where skill has no factor on your success. It all comes down to your level, like every other gacha, so either you'll win easily or lose spectacularly, and there's no in-between.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Guardian Knights

Guardian Knights is another turn-based F2P RPG this week, and it supposedly offers an "old-school" experience. Really, this is a tactical RPG, and so more resembles the many no-name clones already available on the Play Store. Because last I looked, retro games weren't stuffed full of in-app purchases, unlike this title. So if you're looking for more of the same wrapped up in an entirely new package that resembles every other bland SRPG on the Play Store, Guardian Knights is the game for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Eternal Return RPG

Eternal Return RPG is a strategic role-playing game with pleasant art. Like most games of this nature, you'll spend your time collecting multiple currencies to upgrade your gear, which will allow you to advance further and further as you battle many enemies. The core gameplay revolves around turn-based battles that take place on a grid of nine squares, though the many in-app purchases are rather outrageous.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

