Bluetooth speakers aren't as exciting as they used to be, what with everything being Wi-Fi-connected anymore. For robust, go-anywhere audio, though, it's hard to beat wireless speakers like the ones Ultimate Ears makes — and today, you can grab a refurbished UE Megaboom for just 55 bucks on Woot.

The Megaboom released more than four years ago. It was top of its class at the time, and everything that was good about it then is still good now. It sounds great, has a battery that'll last up to 20 hours on a charge, and it's IPX7 water-resistant, so you can use it outside without having to worry.

These speakers go for about $65 refurbished on Amazon — and those only come with a 90-day warranty. These units include a one-year warranty direct from Ultimate Ears. The sale ends tonight or when stock runs out, so don't wait too long. You'll even get free shipping if you have Amazon Prime.