I can't think of any complaint I've ever had with the Twitch Android app, but Twitch isn't resting on its laurels. A beta for the 8.0 update is now available on Google Play with a refreshed design and other minor changes.

The design has been refreshed to match other modern Android apps, with copious amounts of white and larger fonts (don't worry, there's still a dark mode). The actual stream viewing experience isn't much different.

Twitch 7.0 (current version)

Twitch 8.0 (beta)

Overall, I rather like the new design. It keeps the simple and clean layout that the Twitch app already had, while making the titles of channels and streams larger and easier to read. I wish the purple wasn't limited to just accents, though.

You can sign up for Twitch's beta program from the Play Store, or download v8 beta from APKMirror directly. And while you're doing that, why not follow Android Police on Twitch?