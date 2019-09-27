The ongoing conflict between Huawei and world governments over spying allegations has been a wild ride. The company was initially blocked from trading with U.S.-based companies earlier this year, but temporary extensions have been given to US companies to continue working with Huawei. Unfortunately for Huawei, those extensions likely won't be renewed.

The U.S. government is unlikely to renew temporary waivers that allow Huawei to conduct business with U.S. companies, which are currently set to expire November 19th. Rob Strayer, the U.S. State Department’s deputy assistant secretary for cyber policy, told reporters yesterday that the U.S. may even punish allied countries if they continue to use Huawei-made internet infrastructure.

Huawei is already feeling the effects of the trade ban. The Mate 30 was revealed earlier this month as the company's first phones (outside of China) without Google services, and if the trade ban goes into full effect, it won't be able to buy components from Qualcomm and other U.S. companies.