If you're in the market for an ultra-compact GaN style wall charger that can quickly charge your PD devices, now might be the time to scoop up the RAVPower Charger. Amazon is currently offering a discount on the product in the form of a $10 off coupon code, plus an additional discount of $5.00 for the black version.

RAVPower isn't exactly the most well-known brand when it comes to charging technology (that title likely goes to Anker), but their products generally receive positive reviews, even if they don't earn much fanfare. This 61W USB-C charger can match the output of a variety of devices in order to quickly charge most PD enabled electronics. It also boasts GaN tech to reduce any heat generated from overcharging. They've done a great job making it ideal for those who frequently travel, offering all of this at a size less than half that of many wall chargers on the market.

Left: Black charger Right: White charger.

Be sure to use the coupon code: BLPY36MN at checkout to receive $10 off the base price. If you opt for the black charger, clip the Amazon coupon for an additional $5.00 discount.