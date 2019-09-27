Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics and smartphone brand, today launched the Galaxy A70s, the newest smartphone in the popular Galaxy A range. Powered with Samsung’s latest innovations, the new, enhanced Galaxy A70s sports a triple camera setup with 64MP primary shooter. Galaxy A70s comes in a striking design has a powerful battery and provides seamless connectivity. Galaxy A70s is designed for digital natives who want to capture, connect and share life as it happens. With best-in-segment 64 MP primary camera, coupled with Night Mode & Super Steady Video, the Galaxy A70s pushes the boundaries of smartphone photography and videography.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Consumers today are using their phones in a more visually active way – sharing their experiences and staying connected longer. The new Galaxy A70s is equipped with a host of path-breaking features, including best-in-segment 64MP camera with Super Steady mode to shoot action videos and Night Mode to capture amazing pictures in extreme low light. It also features the AI based game booster, 4500mAh battery, 25W superfast charging & Samsung Pay to elevate the smartphone experience of young millennials,” said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India. “As a global leader in technology, we are dedicated to providing meaningful innovations to our consumers. The latest Galaxy A70s with the cool Alive Camera empowers the users to remain on-the-go and thereby encapsulates the philosophy of ‘Ready for Live’ for the Gen Z,” he added.

POWERFUL CAMERA THAT STANDS OUT

Keeping in mind the need of the shutter-bugs, the new Galaxy A70s features an impressive 64MP triple rear camera. Looking at the consumers’ need to shoot anytime, be it day or night, the Galaxy A70s comes with the Night Mode which allows great shots even in extreme low light conditions. Additionally, thanks to the Super Steady feature, users can shoot smooth videos, even for fast-paced action moments with the Galaxy A70s.The 8MP Ultra-Wide camera, with its 123° viewing angle simulating human sight, allows users to capture the world as they see it, while the 5MP Live Focus lens allows for great Bokeh shots. Galaxy A70s also allows users to shoot great videos with 4K Ultra HD capability.

Galaxy A70s also comes with innovative Alive Camera features such as Best Shot Suggestion which points to the best composition while shooting. The intelligent Scene Optimizer categorizes the subject and adjusts the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimize image quality. It also has the capability to identify a scene as Text and trigger the Document scan feature.

IMMERSIVE VIEWING EXPERIENCE

Galaxy A70s stands out with a gorgeous 6.7” FHD+ Infinity-U Display which delivers a fuller visual, edge to edge experience to everyday activities. It gives the user a more immersive viewing experience for gaming, watching videos, multi-tasking, browsing and more. Samsung’s proprietary Super AMOLED technology brings the display alive and allows streaming of vivid and crisp videos. Galaxy A70s is also equipped with Dolby Atmos to provide a 360 degree surround sound experience.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE

To keep up with the fast-paced lives of Gen Z, Galaxy A70s comes with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which can handle the most demanding of tasks with great ease. Coupled with a 6GB/ 8GB RAM, Galaxy A70s provides a smooth and seamless multitasking experience. Additionally, the AI-powered Game Booster improves frame rate, gaming performance and longevity on high performance games.

The Galaxy A70s comes with a powerful 4,500mAH battery with 25W superfast Charging, giving users the freedom and convenience to share, stream and play all day.

Galaxy A70s is equipped with company’s proprietary Samsung Pay which allows consumers to carry their wallets on their phones. With defense grade Knox Security, consumers can pay securely almost everywhere. The on-screen fingerprint scanner on this device makes it more convenient and cooler than ever to unlock the phone for a more seamless user experience. Galaxy A70s also features Samsung One UI.

With striking design, inspired by the unique geometric patterns and futuristic holographic effect on the back, the Galaxy A70s flaunts a stylish look and feel. The 7.9mm sleek smartphone comes in three stunning colours – Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Black.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Galaxy A70s will be available starting September 28, 2019 across offline channels, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-Shop and leading online portals. Galaxy A70s will be priced at INR 28,999 for the 6 GB+128GB variant and INR 30,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

OFFERS

For the new Galaxy A series models, Samsung has tied up with leading telecom operators for exciting consumer offers:

Jio users can enjoy Double Data on the INR 198 and INR 299 plans (maximum: 12 recharges)

Airtel users can enjoy Double Data on the INR 249 INR 299 and INR 349 denominations (maximum: 10 recharges)

Vodafone and Idea users can get a Cashback of INR 75 on recharge of INR 255 through MyVoda App and MyIdea App (maximum: 50 recharges, Total Cashback INR 3,750). Also, customers will get extra 0.5 GB data per day for 18 Months.

For more details, terms, conditions and launch dates, please refer to respective operator websites