Back in May, we reported Samsung's new 64MP camera would make its way to a device called the Galaxy A70s. Unfortunately, we didn't have more details regarding the handset, besides assuming it would be an improved version of the Galaxy A70. The company just officialized the device in India, where you'll be able to buy it starting tomorrow.
The new handset's highlight is definitely its rear triple camera setup, which includes the company's impressive 64MP shooter, coupled with an 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP live focus lens. The device is also capable of shooting videos in 4K Ultra HD. Even though the primary camera's resolution seems very high, it would most likely only produce images of up to 16MP, combining four pixels into a single one for sharper images, especially in bad lighting conditions. This makes sense, as Samsung is boasting the A70s comes with a powerful night mode.
The rest of the device's specs include a notched 6.7” Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-U Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 6 to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage capacity. Its 4,500 battery is relatively large and should be more than enough to get you through a full day. If you find yourself running out of power, you'll be able to fill it up quickly thanks to its 25W super-fast charging capability. The A70s also comes with advanced software, including an AI-powered Game Booster, Dolby Atmos audio tuning, Knox security, and Samsung Pay.
The device will be available starting tomorrow in stores and online for INR 28,999 for the 6+128GB variant and INR 30,999 for the 8+128GB model, with a choice of three colors: Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White and, Prism Crush Black.
If you're interested in getting the handset, Samsung has partnered with local carriers to offer special deals for early buyers:
- Jio users can enjoy Double Data on the INR 198 and INR 299 plans (maximum: 12 recharges)
- Airtel users can enjoy Double Data on the INR 249 INR 299 and INR 349 denominations (maximum: 10 recharges)
- Vodafone and Idea users can get a cashback of INR 75 on recharge of INR 255 (maximum: 50 recharges, Total Cashback INR 3,750). Also, customers will get an extra 0.5 GB data per day for 18 Months.
Unfortunately, there's no information regarding the device's global availability, which could be limited to India.
Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics and smartphone brand, today launched the Galaxy A70s, the newest smartphone in the popular Galaxy A range. Powered with Samsung’s latest innovations, the new, enhanced Galaxy A70s sports a triple camera setup with 64MP primary shooter. Galaxy A70s comes in a striking design has a powerful battery and provides seamless connectivity. Galaxy A70s is designed for digital natives who want to capture, connect and share life as it happens. With best-in-segment 64 MP primary camera, coupled with Night Mode & Super Steady Video, the Galaxy A70s pushes the boundaries of smartphone photography and videography.
“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Consumers today are using their phones in a more visually active way – sharing their experiences and staying connected longer. The new Galaxy A70s is equipped with a host of path-breaking features, including best-in-segment 64MP camera with Super Steady mode to shoot action videos and Night Mode to capture amazing pictures in extreme low light. It also features the AI based game booster, 4500mAh battery, 25W superfast charging & Samsung Pay to elevate the smartphone experience of young millennials,” said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India. “As a global leader in technology, we are dedicated to providing meaningful innovations to our consumers. The latest Galaxy A70s with the cool Alive Camera empowers the users to remain on-the-go and thereby encapsulates the philosophy of ‘Ready for Live’ for the Gen Z,” he added.
POWERFUL CAMERA THAT STANDS OUT
Keeping in mind the need of the shutter-bugs, the new Galaxy A70s features an impressive 64MP triple rear camera. Looking at the consumers’ need to shoot anytime, be it day or night, the Galaxy A70s comes with the Night Mode which allows great shots even in extreme low light conditions. Additionally, thanks to the Super Steady feature, users can shoot smooth videos, even for fast-paced action moments with the Galaxy A70s.The 8MP Ultra-Wide camera, with its 123° viewing angle simulating human sight, allows users to capture the world as they see it, while the 5MP Live Focus lens allows for great Bokeh shots. Galaxy A70s also allows users to shoot great videos with 4K Ultra HD capability.
Galaxy A70s also comes with innovative Alive Camera features such as Best Shot Suggestion which points to the best composition while shooting. The intelligent Scene Optimizer categorizes the subject and adjusts the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimize image quality. It also has the capability to identify a scene as Text and trigger the Document scan feature.
IMMERSIVE VIEWING EXPERIENCE
Galaxy A70s stands out with a gorgeous 6.7” FHD+ Infinity-U Display which delivers a fuller visual, edge to edge experience to everyday activities. It gives the user a more immersive viewing experience for gaming, watching videos, multi-tasking, browsing and more. Samsung’s proprietary Super AMOLED technology brings the display alive and allows streaming of vivid and crisp videos. Galaxy A70s is also equipped with Dolby Atmos to provide a 360 degree surround sound experience.
POWERFUL PERFORMANCE
To keep up with the fast-paced lives of Gen Z, Galaxy A70s comes with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which can handle the most demanding of tasks with great ease. Coupled with a 6GB/ 8GB RAM, Galaxy A70s provides a smooth and seamless multitasking experience. Additionally, the AI-powered Game Booster improves frame rate, gaming performance and longevity on high performance games.
The Galaxy A70s comes with a powerful 4,500mAH battery with 25W superfast Charging, giving users the freedom and convenience to share, stream and play all day.
Galaxy A70s is equipped with company’s proprietary Samsung Pay which allows consumers to carry their wallets on their phones. With defense grade Knox Security, consumers can pay securely almost everywhere. The on-screen fingerprint scanner on this device makes it more convenient and cooler than ever to unlock the phone for a more seamless user experience. Galaxy A70s also features Samsung One UI.
With striking design, inspired by the unique geometric patterns and futuristic holographic effect on the back, the Galaxy A70s flaunts a stylish look and feel. The 7.9mm sleek smartphone comes in three stunning colours – Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Black.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY
Galaxy A70s will be available starting September 28, 2019 across offline channels, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-Shop and leading online portals. Galaxy A70s will be priced at INR 28,999 for the 6 GB+128GB variant and INR 30,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.
OFFERS
For the new Galaxy A series models, Samsung has tied up with leading telecom operators for exciting consumer offers:
For more details, terms, conditions and launch dates, please refer to respective operator websites
